BoE to consult on new platform to plug 22 bln stg SME funding gap

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday it will lay the groundwork for a new platform that will help small companies get loans to grow. BoE Governor Mark Carney said it would consult on developing an open platform for competitive financing to plug a 22 billion pound funding gap for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). "It is not for the Bank of England to build this platform but we can help lay some of the groundwork," Carney said in a speech in London's Mansion House. Lenders would be able to access credit data held on companies on the platform to speed up lending. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Milliken)