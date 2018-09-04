FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 2:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK government must clarify Carney status soon - lawmaker

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s government should clarify as soon as possible whether Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will serve beyond his scheduled departure date of June 30 next year, the chair of the parliament committee that supervises the BoE said.

Carney told the committee earlier on Tuesday that he would be willing to serve longer if the government felt it would smooth Brexit planning ahead of Britain’s March 29 departure from the European Union.

“Stability is vital during this important period. The sooner the government provides clarity, the better. Any extension to Dr Carney’s term should not be used to delay succession planning,” the committee’s chair, Nicky Morgan, said afterwards. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

