BoE could give "prompt response" to signs of lasting weakness in UK economy - Carney

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday there could be a “relatively prompt response” from the central bank if it looked like weakness in the economy will persist.

“With the relatively limited space to cut Bank Rate, if evidence builds that the weakness in activity could persist, risk management considerations would favour a relatively prompt response,” Carney said in a speech delivered at a BoE event on inflation targeting.

On the other hand, Carney noted that global growth was showing tentative signs of stabilising. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)