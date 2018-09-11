BoE's Carney says will do whatever he can for successful Brexit

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday he was willing to do whatever he can to promote a successful Brexit, after agreeing to extend his term to the end of January 2020.

“I recognise that during this critical period, it is important that everyone does everything they can to support a smooth and successful Brexit,” Carney said in a letter to finance minister Philip Hammond.

“Accordingly, I am willing to do whatever I can in order to promote both a successful Brexit and an effective transition at the Bank of England and I can confirm that I would be honoured to extend my term to January 2020.” (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Alistair Smout)