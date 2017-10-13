FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Carney sticks to view UK rates may rise in "coming months"
October 13, 2017

BoE's Carney sticks to view UK rates may rise in "coming months"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney declined to comment on Friday on whether the BoE is likely to raise interest rates next month, restricting himself to an existing statement that a move may take place “in the coming months”.

“The language we used -- and I‘m going to stick to it ... was ‘in coming months’ ... and I won’t make a decision here on air,” Carney said in an interview with broadcaster CNBC in Washington, where he is attending an International Monetary Fund meeting. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

