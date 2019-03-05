BoE's inflation view suggests market underestimated rate hikes-Carney

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the fact that the central bank’s most recent economic forecasts showed inflation above the BoE’s target over its three-year forecast period meant investors had not priced in enough monetary tightening ahead.

“In other words, the path of interest rates is not firm enough, it’s not quite high enough for us to be fulfilling our mandate, which sends a broad signal in terms of the stance of policy,” Carney told a committee in the upper house of Britain’s parliament on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Writing by William Schomberg)