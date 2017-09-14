Chance of UK rate hike has grown, says Bank of England's Carney

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the possibility of the first British interest rate hike in a decade had “definitely increased”, echoing the message earlier on Thursday from the central bank.

“The majority of members of the (Monetary Policy) Committee, myself included, see that that balancing act is beginning to shift, and that in order to ... return inflation to that 2 percent target in a sustainable manner, there may need to be some adjustment of interest rates in the coming months,” Carney said in a television interview.

“Now, we will take that decision based on the data. I guess that possibility has definitely increased.”

Earlier on Thursday, the BoE’s top monetary policymakers said they were likely to raise interest rates in the coming months if the economy and price pressures kept growing. (Reporting by William Schomberg and Michael Holden; Editing by David Milliken)