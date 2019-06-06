Rich economies must heed policy impact on emerging nations-Carney

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Policymakers in rich economies need to take more account of the impact that their policies have on emerging economies, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.

“While it is unrealistic to expect advanced economy policymakers to internalise fully spillovers from their actions on emerging markets, given their domestic mandates, (their) monetary policies will increasingly need to take account of spillbacks,” he said.

Carney was speaking at a meeting of the Institute of International Finance in the Japanese capital ahead of a gathering of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in Fukuoka. (Writing by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)