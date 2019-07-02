Financials
July 2, 2019

Trade war, no-deal Brexit are risks, not certainties -BoE's Carney

BOURNEMOUTH, England, July 2 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said a global trade war and a no-deal Brexit were growing possibilities but were not certainties, and the central bank was focusing on the medium-term inflation outlook to guide its stance on interest rates.

“In the UK, the combination of the relatively strong initial conditions – including a tight labour market and inflation at target – and the prospect of greater clarity emerging in the near term regarding the UK and EU’s future relationship argues for a focus on the medium term inflation dynamics,” he said in a speech. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)

