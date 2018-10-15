FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 15, 2018 / 9:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Banks, insurers must have "credible plans" for climate change-BoE

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s banks and insurers should measure and report on financial risks to their business from climate change in order to determine if they should hold more capital, the Bank of England said in a proposal published on Monday.

The BoE’s Prudential Regulation Authority said it “expects firms to understand the financial risks from climate change and how they will affect their business model.”

The BoE said it expected to issue further guidance on best practice 12 to 18 months after the proposals published on Monday are finalised. (Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.