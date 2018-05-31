Fried to chair Bank of England oversight body

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Bradley Fried, a private equity executive, has been named the new chair of the Bank of England’s court, the central bank’s oversight body, the finance ministry and the BoE said on Thursday.

Fried, a non-executive director at the court for six years, will replace Anthony Habgood with effect from July 1.

“Anthony overhauled the Bank’s governance and improved the workings and transparency of Court, leaving behind him a body that is well positioned to guide the Bank for years to come,” Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in a statement.

Fried is a co-founder of Grovepoint, a private equity firm, before which he was chief executive of Investec Bank.