BoE's Cunliffe moots more bank capital firepower for downturns

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of England may need to make the counter-cyclical capital buffer, designed to restrain bank lending in boom times and unleash it during downturns, more powerful if interest rates stay low for a long time, Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said.

“Releasing buffers can have a powerful effect in a downturn by reducing the pressure on banks to cut back on lending and so avoid a credit crunch amplifying the macro-economic shock,” Cunliffe said in a speech to the Society of Professional Economists in London on Monday.

“The question perhaps is whether that buffer needs to be made more powerful in a low for long world given the greater risk of severe downturns.” (Reporting by David Milliken Writing by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)