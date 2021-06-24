Bank of England keeps rates and size of bond-buying plan on hold

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of England kept the size of its stimulus programme unchanged and left its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1% on Thursday.

Economists taking part in a Reuters poll had expected no policy changes by the BoE as it waits to see if a post-lockdown jump in inflation proves transitory and whether unemployment rises when the government scales back its job-protection scheme. (Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden)