UK banks' dollar demand rises to two-week high

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - British financial institutions’ demand for U.S. dollars rose to a two-week high at a daily Bank of England auction for seven-day funds on Wednesday, though appetite for longer-term dollar finance sank to its lowest since the auctions began in March.

Banks bid for and received $2.045 billion of seven-day funds, secured against collateral, up from zero on Tuesday and $1.700 billion a week ago. The last time banks sought more was on April 1, when financial market liquidity tensions due to the coronavirus were still strong.

No banks bid for 84-day dollar funds at the BoE’s weekly auction for this finance, the first time there had been zero demand since these auctions started on March 18 as part of global emergency liquidity measures. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)