Fed says it only uses communications feeds that are open for wide distribution

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve only uses communications systems that are open for broad distribution, a Fed spokesman said on Thursday, in response to news that a rogue supplier has been misusing audio feeds from Bank of England news conferences this year.

“We stream our news conferences live on the internet and provide a video feed to a broadcast distribution service that is widely used by television networks. We only use systems that are open for broad distribution,” a Fed spokesman said in a statement to Reuters.

He added that the press conferences are streamed live directly to the public and through accredited news organizations but in light of the Bank of England’s issues, the Fed would be reviewing its existing arrangements.

Britain’s central bank said earlier on Thursday that a third-party supplier had misused a back-up audio feed of some of its news conferences without its consent. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)