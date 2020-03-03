Bank of England expects to publish audio feed report in April

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England expects to publish an internal report into misuse of its audio feeds in April after a “wholly unacceptable situation” involving a supplier providing audio feeds, Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

Carney said an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority limited what he could say about the case.

Carney said that the FCA was looking at the behaviour of market participants as well as the supplier.

He added that the Bank of England was examining its entire approach to embargoed information after the FCA launched another investigation into a media organisation that is alleged to have shared speeches ahead of an embargoed publication time.