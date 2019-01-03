UPDATE 1-Britain appoints new members to Bank of England's FPC

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry named Colette Bowe and Jayne-Anne Gadhia to serve on the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee, which monitors the financial system.

Bowe, chair of the Banking Standards Board (BSB), will replace Richard Sharp who steps down at the end of March.

Gadhia, a former chief executive of lender Virgin Money, will replace Martin Taylor at the end of June.

“As chair of the Banking Standards Board, Colette has led the way in developing and embedding better standards of conduct across the banking sector,” BoE Governor Mark Carney said in a statement.

“Jayne-Anne brings deep and relevant experience in retail banking and her successful business career.”

As chair of the BSB, which was set up in a bid to improve conduct standards at banks after a string of scandals, Bowe has said bankers were still too afraid to admit mistakes to colleagues.

In November, she told lawmakers she was worried that small businesses were being hurt by the closure of branches of British banks.

Lawmakers had previously criticised the finance ministry for appointing too few women to the BoE’s three main monetary, financial and regulation policy committees.

Bowe and Gadhia will bring the total number of female policymakers at the BoE to six, compared with 16 men. The finance ministry said it interviewed five women and three men for the posts.

Gadhia has long been an advocate for greater representation of women in senior roles in Britain’s financial services, where the four big banks all have male chief executives and chairmen.