Bank of England to publish gold holdings data with shorter lag

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Tuesday it will publish data on gold holdings with a one-month lag to improve transparency.

“Alongside the London Bullion Market Association (LMBA) and other commercial vaults, the Bank of England will now publish gold holding data with a one-month lag,” the central bank said in a statement.

“The reduction from a three-month lag will increase transparency around gold holdings, in line with the Fair and Effective Market Review’s goal to increase transparency in the gold market.” (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)