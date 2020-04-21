Investors can be confident BoE isn't doing monetary financing: Haldane

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s gilt market should be confident that the Bank of England is not directly financing the state as part of its efforts to stimulate the economy, chief economist Andy Haldane said in a podcast published on Tuesday.

He said the institutional safeguards against such actions were strong in Britain.

“That gives me lots of confidence, and it should give the gilts market confidence, that this isn’t monetary financing. This is not helicopter drops, this is simply fiscal and monetary policy acting in tandem to tackle what is a whopper of a crisis,” Haldane told the Institute for Government think tank. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)