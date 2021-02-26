Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bank of England's Haldane warns inflation may be hard to tame

By Reuters Staff

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane warned on Friday of a risk that inflation will prove difficult to keep under control as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For me, there is a tangible risk inflation proves more difficult to tame, requiring monetary policymakers to act more assertively than is currently priced into financial markets,” Haldane said in a speech.

Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken

