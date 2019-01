LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is likely to continue to raise interest rates gradually if the economy keeps growing, but will respond flexibly to any downturn, the central bank’s chief economist said in a newspaper interview published late Wednesday.

“If the economy continues to tick along, as we expect, then we might expect some further limited and gradual rises,” Haldane said in an interview with the Daily Mail newspaper. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Phil Berlowitz)