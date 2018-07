FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - Any delay in bringing UK inflation down to its 2 percent target forces cash-strapped consumers to choose which essential goods to buy, the Bank of England’s chief economist said in an interview published on Monday.

“Every delay gives many people a tough choice,” Haldane told German daily Handelsblatt, recalling a 2017 encounter with consumers forced to choose between cutting down on food or heating. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)