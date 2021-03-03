UK inflation sleeping not dead, says BoE's Haldane

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Inflation risks in Britain’s economy are sleeping, not dead, and the economy is likely to recover robustly this year, Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said in an interview published on Wednesday.

“You can never speak of inflation being dead; it’s only ever sleeping. And therefore to think you’ve somehow tamed the beast forever would be fanciful,” Haldane told London’s Evening Standard newspaper.

Last week Haldane likened inflation - currently 0.7% - to a tiger that had just been roused.

Asked about London’s economy, Haldane said he expected the rebound to be slowed by reduced appetite for people to be in city centres but ultimately to be strong.

“You’ll have to search pretty hard for a city that’s been harder hit. But I do expect, as for the whole country, a pretty robust bounceback,” he said (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)