UK recovery from lockdown deserves more credit - BoE's Haldane

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s chief economist Andy Haldane hailed the recovery in Britain’s economy from its coronavirus lockdown shock, striking a more upbeat tone than several of his colleagues recently.

Haldane told City AM newspaper that the “recovery isn’t being given enough credit” and the economy “has bounced back” in large part because consumers had shown themselves to be “incredibly resilient and adaptive and so too have businesses.” (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Sandra Maler)