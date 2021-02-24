Bank of England's Haskel says open to more stimulus

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England rate-setter Jonathan Haskel said on Wednesday he was open to the possibility that Britain’s economy will need more stimulus as he emphasised downside risks to the outlook.

“With downside risks to the outlook and taking risk management into consideration, as I have done previously, I remain open to the possibility that the economy might need further support to return inflation to target sustainably,” Haskel said in a written report to lawmakers.