BoE's Haskel says risks to the economy are on the downside

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Bank of England interest rate-setter Jonathan Haskel said there was a risk that Britain’s economy would be harder hit by the coronavirus crisis than the central bank has predicted.

“I believe the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate but, on balance, risks are to the downside,” Haskel said in remarks he was due to deliver online to the Brighton Chamber of Commerce.

Haskel was among the eight members of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee who voted last month to expand the BoE’s bond-buying programme to help the economy cope with the shock of the coronavirus lockdown. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)