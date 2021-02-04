HIGHLIGHTS-BoE Governor Bailey gives press conference

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey gave a press conference on Thursday after the central bank announced its latest decision on interest rates and published minutes of its Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

The following are highlights from the press conference:

MESSAGE TO THE MARKETS

My message to the markets is: you really should not try to read the future behaviour of the MPC from these decisions and these actions we’re taking on the toolbox ... We’re very transparent about this but nobody should take any signal from this.

NEGATIVE RATES

There were a range of views on how the MPC should respond to the findings of the PRA ... engagement. The committee was clear that it did not wish to send any signal that it intended to set a negative bank rate at some point in the future.

NO SIGNAL IN REQUEST TO BANKS TO START LOOKING AT NEW GUIDANCE

As with negative interest rates, there is no signal here, this is another toolbox issue.

The simple point I’d make is this: that last time the committee considered this question, if my memory serves me right, was in 2018. The world has changed a lot since 2018, the Bank of England balance sheet has changed a lot since 2018.

Obviously we’ve had to use QE more than we’ve ever done and as I say, with no signal whatsoever, I think it is important that we now start to consider the issues that ... that gives rise to. It doesn’t mean that we will change the view that we reached in 2018, but it does mean that so much has happened that it is something that we appropriately need to start to give consideration to, so that’s what lies behind it.

UNEMPLOYMENT

The labour market data are the hardest at the moment to interpret ... So, I do think currently the (unemployment) rate is higher than it is reported and that is important because, as you will see, from the forecast from the report you have a pickup in unemployment. It doesn’t last long, but it does pick up, as there is a sort of adjustment as the economy starts to get back going and, of course, sadly some parts don’t.

RECENT ACTIVITY IN U.S. STOCK MARKET

(Asked about trading in GameStop shares and fallout) An interesting question which we’re watching carefully.

It appears that there is very high leverage among many, many retail investors in the U.S., and maybe around all parts of the world as well.

Obviously that is very high risk and that puts investors at very high risk of losing their money frankly.

One of the things we do have to watch is this whole question about margin calls on retail brokerage platforms. Clearing houses of course have to make margin calls, that’s entirely the right thing to do. But the retail brokerage platforms have to be ready for those and have to stress test their own position, and obviously the substantial price volatility in the very high level of volume has caused, you know, those bad margin calls to happen.

The final thing I’d say is that I think what we’ve also seen over recent times has been more concentrated hedge fund positioning. And that’s interesting because of course, that more concentrated positioning does increase vulnerability for short squeezing. There’ll be much more analysis to come, but it is interesting that this activity has come ... at a period of what appears to have been more concentrated hedge fund positioning.

BONDS AND CLIMATE GOALS

We are working now on the question of how we would, in a sense, arrange the structure of the bond portfolio to achieve a climate objective.

IMPACT OF BREXIT

On post-Brexit, we assumed in the November forecast that there would ... be an adjustment/teething effect (which) would basically go over two quarters but would reduce over time during those two quarters. So far it’s fair to say ... we haven’t seen anything that has caused us to change the assumptions we made in November.

OUTLOOK FOR THE ECONOMY

The outlook for the economy remains unusually uncertain. It depends on the evolution of the pandemic, measures taken to protect public health and how households, businesses, and financial markets respond to these developments. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Sarah Young, Michael Holden and Andrew MacAskill, editing by Estelle Shirbon)