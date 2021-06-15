Bank of England sheds light on reform of insurance solvency rules

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s review of insurance sector rules inherited from the European Union will not increase policyholder protections but could increase reliance on stress testing for determining capital levels, the Bank of England said on Tuesday.

“It’s our view that, in the round, the current regime provides about the right amount of protection for policyholders,” Anna Sweeney, BoE executive director for insurance, told a JP Morgan European Insurance conference.