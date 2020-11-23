BoE's Bailey: there was a leak of 150 bln-pound bond-buying decision

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of England believes there was a leak of its decision to increase its bond-buying programme by 150 billion pounds ($200 billion) earlier this month, its governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday.

“What we have to assume is that it was a leak and we therefore have to try to get to the bottom of it,” Bailey told lawmakers.

The BoE has launched an investigation into how The Sun newspaper reported the decision hours before it was officially announced. ($1 = 0.7516 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg)