FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 19, 2018 / 9:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bank of England tells banks and insurers to act now on LIBOR transition

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - British banks and insurers need to take steps now to prepare for the phasing-out of the LIBOR interest rate benchmark, the Bank of England said in a letter to chief executives on Wednesday.

“The purpose of the letters is to seek assurance that firms’ senior managers and boards understand the risks associated with this transition and are taking appropriate action now so that firms can transition to alternative rates ahead of the end of 2021,” the BoE said in a statement. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.