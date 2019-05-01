Bonds News
Britain's May would encourage female applicants for BoE governor

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would welcome female applicants to succeed Mark Carney as governor of the Bank of England in early 2020.

“As you might have noticed I do like it when women are in senior positions. I think women should be encouraged to apply for senior positions,” she told a committee of senior parliamentary lawmakers.

“It will be important to take the decision as to who is the right person to be the governor of the Bank of England, but I would encourage applications from female applicants.” (Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper; Writing by Elisabeth O’Leary, editing by David Milliken)

