UK PM May's spokeswoman: Carney has done a good job as BOE governor

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May thinks Mark Carney has done a good job as governor of the Bank of England, her spokeswoman said on Tuesday, adding that there would be further announcements on the matter.

“The prime minister obviously thinks he has done a good job in his time as governor, and there will be more to say on that in due course,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

Carney said earlier he was ready to extend his time in charge of the central bank to help Britain’s economy as it leaves the EU.