July 12 (Reuters) - Bank of England's Ian McCafferty in an interview with the Times said that BoE should consider unwinding its 435 billion pound quantitative easing programme earlier than planned.

McCafferty, who voted to raise interest rates in June, added that he was minded to vote for a quarter-point rate rise again in August, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)