BoE's Bailey says no signal given on negative rates

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he did not want financial markets to draw any conclusion about the likelihood of negative interest rates after the BoE said commercial banks had told it they would need six months to implement such a move.

“My message to the markets is you really should not try to read the future behaviour of the MPC from these decisions and these actions we’re taking on the toolbox,” he told a news conference on Thursday.

“We’re very transparent about this but nobody should take any signal from this,” he added. (Reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg, writing by David Milliken; editing by William James)