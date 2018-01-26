Bank of England says payments problem fixed, some catch-up work ongoing

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday it was working to catch up on processing financial transactions after a communications outage hit one of its payment systems on Thursday.

“Technology communications problems reported by the Bank yesterday have been fixed overnight. Systems are now working normally although there is some catch-up work to complete,” the central bank said in a statement.

The BoE expected to process payments as normal on Friday, but added that wholesale counterparty transactions may be dealt with later in the day than normal.

The outage did not affect the general public or the main high-speed interbank payments service, CHAPS, the BoE said.