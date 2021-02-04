BoE's Ramsden says on track to complete QE programme by year-end

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is on track to complete its quantitative easing programme this year, and will slow purchases in order to meet its target, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Thursday.

“When we embarked on this (150 billion pound) programme, back in November... the MPC wanted to hit that target around the end of this year... We’re very much on track to complete this programme at the end of the year,” Ramsden said at a news conference.

“If we continued at the current pace, we would actually complete the programme a little bit before the end of the year... so we do need to slow the pace somewhat.” (Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by William James)