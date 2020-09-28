Bank of England's Ramsden sees 0.1% as floor for rates

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said he thought the floor for the central bank’s key interest rate was 0.1% but the BoE was “duty-bound” to consider whether it could take rates below zero.

“For me, I see the effective lower bound still at 0.1 which is where Bank Rate is at present,” Ramsden said in an interview with the Society of Professional Economists posted online. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)