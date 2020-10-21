BoE's Ramsden says now not the time for negative rates

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Cutting interest rates below zero risks damaging British banks’ capacity to lend, and is not currently the right tool for the Bank of England to stimulate the economy, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Wednesday.
“While there might be an appropriate time to use negative rates, that time is not right now,” Ramsden said, adding that asset purchases were a better way to boost demand.
