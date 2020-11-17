BoE's Ramsden sees plus for economy from vaccine news

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Tuesday that positive news about COVID-19 vaccines could help to reduce the risks surrounding the economic outlook.

“Assuming the recent positive developments do translate into delivery of vaccinations, then they could ... bolster resilience and mitigate some of the risks of long-term scarring,” Ramsden said in an online speech hosted by the University of Nottingham. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)