Britain's damaged growth 'speed limit' could hamper BOE cutting rates, says BOE's Ramsden - The Telegraph

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bank of England deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said Britain’s “speed limit” for growth has been damaged by uncertainty over Brexit and that it could hamper the Bank of England’s ability to support a weak economy with lower interest rates, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

In an interview here Ramsden said he sees less of a case for a more accommodative monetary position, in case of a temporary Brexit extension. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, Editing by Timothy Heritage)