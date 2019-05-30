UK regulators fine Raphaels Bank 1.89 mln stg over card payment failure

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - British regulators have fined Raphaels Bank 1.89 million pounds ($2.39 million) over a card payment failure that left more than 3,000 customers unable to access their money on Christmas Eve in 2015.

“Raphaels’ specific failings in relation to the incident resulted from deeper flaws in its overall management and oversight of outsourcing risk from Board level down,” the Bank of England said in a joint statement with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)