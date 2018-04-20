Bank of England MPC's range of views maybe no wider than normal - Saunders

GLASGOW, Scotland, April 20 (Reuters) - The range of views about interest rates among members of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee may be no wider than usual, BoE policymaker Michael Saunders told reporters on Friday.

Financial markets scaled back bets that the BoE will raise rates after its next meeting in May, following remarks from BoE Governor Mark Carney late on Thursday when he said recent data had been “mixed”, and noted a range of views among officials.

“I don’t know if there is a greater range of views on the MPC at the moment,” Saunders told reporters after giving a speech at the University of Strathclyde.

Asked about the change in market expectations, he was reluctant to be drawn.

“I would give a ‘no comment’ on whether or not market probabilities of this meeting or that meeting are too high or too low ... I’m not trying to steer markets that finely,” he said. “As for the next one ... ‘wait and see’, I thought that’s what Mark (Carney) was saying.” (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary, writing by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)