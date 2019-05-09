Bonds News
May 9, 2019 / 9:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BoE's Saunders does not expect rates to rise "far or fast"

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is unlikely to raise interest rates far or fast, even if the economy picks up following a smooth Brexit, Monetary Policy Committee member Michael Saunders said in an interview published on Thursday.

Business investment would probably pick up following a smooth Brexit but a series of “cliff edge” delays could cause it to continue to stagnate, Saunders told the Northern Echo newspaper during a visit to northeast England.

“I would expect interest rates will go a bit higher over time, but it won’t be far or fast,” he said. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below