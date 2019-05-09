BoE's Saunders does not expect rates to rise "far or fast"

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is unlikely to raise interest rates far or fast, even if the economy picks up following a smooth Brexit, Monetary Policy Committee member Michael Saunders said in an interview published on Thursday.

Business investment would probably pick up following a smooth Brexit but a series of “cliff edge” delays could cause it to continue to stagnate, Saunders told the Northern Echo newspaper during a visit to northeast England.

“I would expect interest rates will go a bit higher over time, but it won’t be far or fast,” he said. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)