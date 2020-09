LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Bank of England interest rate-setter Michael Saunders said on Friday that it was “quite likely” that more stimulus will be needed for Britain’s COVID-hit economy.

“I consider it quite likely that additional monetary easing will be appropriate in order to achieve a sustained return of inflation to the 2% target,” Saunders said in a speech. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)