Bank of England will publish Sonia compounded index from Aug 3

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it will publish a daily compounded index for its overnight Sonia interest rate from Aug. 3 as it pushes ahead with ditching the discredited Libor benchmark.

The BoE had previously said it would publish a compounded Sonia index from early August.

“Each day’s SONIA Compounded Index will be made freely available on the Bank’s Interactive Statistical Database by 10:00 on the business day after it is first published,” the BoE said on Monday. “The full series of the SONIA Compounded Index back to 23 April 2018 will be on the IADB from 3 August 2020.” (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)