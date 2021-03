LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said the outlook for the economy was improving but the central might still need to provide more stimulus during 2021.

“Despite lessening downside risks, there also remain a number of scenarios that I would anticipate requiring looser policy later this year,” Tenreyro said in a speech on Friday. (Reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg Writing by William Schmberg)