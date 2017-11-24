FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 24, 2017 / 8:05 AM / in 2 hours

BoE's Tenreyro says markets have understood rate message - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Financial markets have understood the Bank of England’s message on future interest rate policy, although the Brexit process risks throwing things off course, new BoE policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said in an interview published on Friday.

Markets have “understood very well the BoE’s communications”, Tenreyro told Bloomberg News, adding she did not think the BoE had moved too early in raising interest rates for the first time in a decade on Nov. 2.

“I didn’t think this was premature and in fact I did wait until I saw the signs from the surveys that convinced me,” she said. “We know there are some lags in the transmission of monetary policy so you can move too late - you have to make a judgment.”

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
