BoE's Tenreyro says removing policy support too early could be costly

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Bank of England interest rate-setter Silvana Tenreyro said removing fiscal or monetary policy support for the economy too early could have a damaging effect on the labour market.

“One lesson that we learned from the financial crisis is that withdrawing policy support too early can be very costly,” Tenreyro said in an online discussion hosted by Swedish think tank SNS.

“Withdrawing it too early ... can lead to scarring effects on the labour market that would be very costly and slow down growth going forward,” she added. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by David Milliken)