BoE's Tenreyro says 'reversal rate' risks are theoretical

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Wednesday there was no good evidence that cutting interest rates below zero would, past a certain point, weaken Britain’s economy rather than boost it.

“Any hint of a reversal rate coming from any counterproductive effects on bank credit supply is currently a theoretical concept, not backed up by the empirical evidence we have seen,” Tenreyro told an online event hosted by the University of Frankfurt.

Tenreyro has said before that evidence from the euro zone and elsewhere suggested that negative interest rates are a viable way to boost growth and inflation in Britain. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alistair Smout)