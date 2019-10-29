Tucker favoured candidate of Javid and Johnson to be next governor of BoE - ITV reporter

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Former deputy governor Paul Tucker is favoured by UK Chancellor Sajid Javid and Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be the next governor of Bank of England (BOE), ITV reporter Robert Peston said here, citing rumour from sources close to the BoE.

A Treasury spokesman said the process for appointing a new governor was on track but declined to comment further.

The Bank of England was not immediately available for a comment late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and William Schomberg in London)